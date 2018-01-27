WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Purse taken at gas station; packages stolen from porch; more…

We start with two reader reports:

GAS-STATION PURSE THEFT: Mary Lou reports that someone stole her purse from her car while she was getting fuel at the California/Admiral service station. It happened in broad daylight – around 1:30 this afternoon. No surveillance video available (she asked).

PACKAGES TAKEN: Also in the Admiral area, Nate shares this security-camera video of packages being taken from his porch around quarter till 6 last night near 47th/Admiral. He says others in his neighborhood have reported thefts, too.

And from the SPD files:

ANOTHER HOLDUP: Here’s a street robbery we didn’t hear about until now – just found it while checking SPD online reports for the handful of days-later narratives posted each week. It happened around 1:20 am last Saturday (January 20th) in a parking lot near California SW/SW Edmunds. A man told police he was walking to his apartment after leaving a party when a masked man jumped out of a car, showed a gun, and demanded his phone and wallet. He threw them on the ground and the robber took them, along with his wristwatch, and got away in a white Honda Accord. After getting back to his apartment, the victim used a “find my iPhone” app to track his phone to a nightclub in SODO. Police found the white Honda Accord – which turned out to be stolen – there, but no suspect, and the phone was no longer trackable. The victim’s cards showed a purchase made at a 7-11 in the Rainier Valley area; police looked there too, and impounded the stolen car, while planning to pursue video evidence. No indication of arrests so far.