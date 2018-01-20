WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police search in Morgan Junction after bus-stop robbery

10:31 PM: Police are searching in Morgan Junction right now after another report of someone being robbed of their phone. According to preliminary information from scanner traffic, they’re looking for two suspects. No specifics on circumstances so far, but police were summoned to the west side of the 6400 block of California SW, and the suspects were last seen on the east side of the street. Police broadcast these descriptions: White man 20s-30s, about 5’8″, gray hoodie with picture/writing of some sort, red/plaid PJ-type pants; black man 30s-40s, 6′, dark jacket, golf hat, black jeans.

10:50 PM: A friend of the victim tells WSB the robbery happened at the northbound C Line bus stop – the victim then went across the street to contact police.