1:44 PM: If you’re wondering about the police response in North Delridge right now – officers are investigating a reported burglary at a house in the 5400 block of 26th SW. Early information is from radio communications; no other details so far but it’s a significant response, indicating the call came in either with burglar(s) still in the house or having just left.

1:49 PM: And now police report, no burglary after all.