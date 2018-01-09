WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Parking-lot car prowl, with one stolen item to watch for

Around 7:30 tonight, Jeff reports, his wife’s car was broken into in the front parking lot at West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) in Morgan Junction. There’s one thing he’s hoping will be found:

Her black work work bag was stolen. Most important to her is her notebook and thumb drive containing many many references and resources. Also in the bag was a black iPhone. I’m hoping that the bag gets ditched somewhere close to the scene. … The stolen bag was a black Kipplinger messenger-style bag. In the bag was some medications (Rx & OTC), black iPhone (6s), work keys and badge, a notebook, and a thumbdrive (Lexar, green/blue).

No police report # yet; if you think you have found the bag, let us know.