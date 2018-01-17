West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Junction business burglarized

January 17, 2018 4:14 pm
Mason at the Antique Mall of West Seattle e-mailed to say burglar(s) hit the store earlier this week:

The incident occurred sometime between 11:30 pm Monday night and 6:00 am Tuesday morning at the front entrance of the Antique Mall of West Seattle (4516 California Ave SW). The intruders made their way into the store after drilling out the front-door lock. It is suspected that they did not stay long as only the front few cases were disturbed and the number of items reported to be missing is minimal. This does of course further raise concern for potential future attempts at our store and other stores in the Junction as this sort of crime is becoming more frequent.

We have re-keyed the locks and readjusted our security system. Of course we don’t keep any cash in store after hours and we suggest that other area businesses update/increase their security as well.

If you have any information for police, the incident number is 18-019526.

  • NSAlki January 17, 2018 (6:15 pm)
    This area is pretty exposed and in full view from the street. Wonder what it says when they can so brazenly do this?

    More police presence please?

  • Cashmere January 17, 2018 (7:26 pm)
    Yes for sure more police presence. Hubby and I were just talking more police presence today after suspicious person behind our group of townhomes in junction. There’s something fishy going on in the lower Capco parking garage (stairwell) and alley behind jiffy lube. 

