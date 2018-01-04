West Seattle, Washington

05 Friday

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Home-invasion robbery on Puget Ridge

January 4, 2018 12:47 pm
Police are in the 5200 block of 18th SW on Puget Ridge (south of Dawson), after a report of a home-invasion robbery. It’s still early in the investigation, but so far, they have been told that four armed men, described only as black, wearing black hoodies, and black masks, broke into the house. At least one person was home, a man who suffered a facial injury. The robbers are believed to have gotten away in a vehicle, though SPD tells us there are conflicting descriptions. We also don’t know yet what if anything they took. Robbery detectives are on their way to the scene; we’ll check back later for an update.

5 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Home-invasion robbery on Puget Ridge"

  • MJM96 January 4, 2018 (2:18 pm)
    I know it’s early in the investigation but HOLY BATMAN  Armed Home Invasion.

  • Seattlite January 4, 2018 (2:38 pm)
    It will be interesting to hear how the criminals broke into the home since the front of the house is unencumbered rendering a clear view from the street. I live in the Seaview area. My attached garage faces the street. After I opened the garage door this morning, from the inside of my house, I gathered my coat, gloves and car keys to go out the front door.  I glanced out my living window and saw an old beater car with a person staring into my garage.  That person saw me and took off fast.  I’m telling you all this because it seems you cannot leave anything unattended at your home which might be fair game to criminals.

    • WSB January 4, 2018 (3:37 pm)
      As promised, I have a request out for any further details that have become available, and will add whenever we get that info.

  • c January 4, 2018 (4:11 pm)
    4 armed robbers blocks from SSCC, Pathfinder K-8 and Sansilo and no shelter in place or lock down.

    Must be more to the story.

    • WSB January 4, 2018 (4:21 pm)
      Maybe or maybe not. For one, the schools are all closer to a mile away. For two, the robbers are reported to have left in a vehicle – so there was no major searching to be done – lockdowns often happen when somebody is believed to be out on foot. I still don’t have anything new from SPD media relations, which is in turn waiting for more info from the robbery detectives. – TR

