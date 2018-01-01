WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Have you seen Kathy’s stolen bicycle?

Often, bicycles are stolen to get between two crime scenes. So maybe Kathy‘s bicycle has been abandoned by now, and you might even have seen it:

I’d like to report a bike stolen from outside our third-floor apartment sometime yesterday/overnight. We live on the 2400 block of 54th Pl SW, off Alki. We had two bikes chained up outside the apartment; one was missing this morning. It is a white women’s lux sport Diamondback 29’er with bright green accents. We had detached the seat. Attached is a photo. If we are lucky, someone has spotted it.

We’re checking with Kathy for the police report #.