WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Have you seen Kathy’s stolen bicycle?

January 1, 2018 3:33 pm
Often, bicycles are stolen to get between two crime scenes. So maybe Kathy‘s bicycle has been abandoned by now, and you might even have seen it:

I’d like to report a bike stolen from outside our third-floor apartment sometime yesterday/overnight. We live on the 2400 block of 54th Pl SW, off Alki. We had two bikes chained up outside the apartment; one was missing this morning. It is a white women’s lux sport Diamondback 29’er with bright green accents. We had detached the seat. Attached is a photo. If we are lucky, someone has spotted it.

We’re checking with Kathy for the police report #.

