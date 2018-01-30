West Seattle, Washington

31 Wednesday

39℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Grab-and-run theft; two car prowls

January 30, 2018 7:02 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Three reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

ANOTHER COFFEE-SHOP THEFT: Al e-mailed today to say that “a young couple” grabbed his Nook device at 4 pm Saturday in the Junction Starbucks and “ran off.” He tried to chase them but couldn’t catch up. He filed a police report – if you have any information, it’s 2018-033043. (We just checked – the two 19-year-olds charged in a purse theft at the same Starbucks two weeks earlier are still in the King County Jail.)

ADMIRAL CAR PROWL: From Emily:

Someone broke into our car last night @ Hinds SW and 41st Ave SW. They were unsuccessful stealing the car but they did grab a bag that we had left on the back seat. I’d be grateful if you could ask the WSB readers to look out for the bag (gray duffel) or its contents (Garmont ski boots, SPL book “The Midnight Line,” and random clothes).

CAR PROWL: From Kari:

Just wanted to report that early Friday morning someone rummaged through and took the contents out of my glove box and placed them on the passenger seat. They stole a coin purse. I usually lock my car and must have forgotten that night. Make sure to lock your cars because after talking to other people in West Seattle, this seems to happen often. Near Charlestown and 50th.

Share This

4 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Grab-and-run theft; two car prowls"

  • Seattlite January 30, 2018 (8:14 pm)
    Reply

    Is there a description of the couple who are thieves?

  • NW January 30, 2018 (9:01 pm)
    Reply

    Keep both doors of my truck unlocked with a steering wheel lock and leave no valuables inside nor do I leave and documentation in it. So far all is a o k. I will start to be more mindful when I am out getting coffee as to my surroundings and where I am in relation to escape routes. Thanks for the tips WSB. People seem on edge in The Junction. 

  • T January 30, 2018 (9:41 pm)
    Reply

    Watch your things when in a coffee shop. People grab and run in coffee shops all over. Sadly rearing its head in Seattle recently.

  • SaveOurWS January 30, 2018 (11:03 pm)
    Reply

    They say criminals aren’t the brightest; stealing a Nook?  Would thinking fencing a pound of coffee might be more profitable.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann