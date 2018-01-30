WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Grab-and-run theft; two car prowls

Three reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

ANOTHER COFFEE-SHOP THEFT: Al e-mailed today to say that “a young couple” grabbed his Nook device at 4 pm Saturday in the Junction Starbucks and “ran off.” He tried to chase them but couldn’t catch up. He filed a police report – if you have any information, it’s 2018-033043. (We just checked – the two 19-year-olds charged in a purse theft at the same Starbucks two weeks earlier are still in the King County Jail.)

ADMIRAL CAR PROWL: From Emily:

Someone broke into our car last night @ Hinds SW and 41st Ave SW. They were unsuccessful stealing the car but they did grab a bag that we had left on the back seat. I’d be grateful if you could ask the WSB readers to look out for the bag (gray duffel) or its contents (Garmont ski boots, SPL book “The Midnight Line,” and random clothes).

CAR PROWL: From Kari: