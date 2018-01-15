West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car ‘completely cleaned out’; bicycle found

January 15, 2018 11:22 am
Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch so far today, and a reminder:

CAR BREAK-IN: From Steve:

We had our car prowled overnight, sometime between 11 pm and 9 am. We are on 37th Ave SW between Lander and Stevens [map]. Registration and Title, Insurance, car chargers, special parking permit and shopping bags were taken. The car was completely cleaned out. The registration (etc.) was in a bright-orange vinyl folder.

The tracking number for the incident is T18000652.

(ADDED 1:12 PM) After reading this, Todd e-mailed to say his car window was broken by someone last night just a block west, on 38th SW.

BICYCLE FOUND: A texter found a bicycle at 12th SW and SW Myrtle [map] – near Riverview Playfield – and turned it over to a Parks and Recreation crew that was nearby. The finder didn’t take a photo but described it as a black or gray Trek “commuter bike” that had been purchased at Gregg’s. (The general Parks number is 206-684-4075.)

REMINDER – WEST SEATTLE CRIME PREVENTION COUNCIL TOMORROW: 7 pm Tuesday (January 16th) at the Southwest Precinct, it’s the next meeting of the WS Crime Prevention Council, with your chance to bring neighborhood crime/safety concerns to local police. A drug-trend guest is booked this month too.

4 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car 'completely cleaned out'; bicycle found"

  • Chris January 15, 2018 (11:39 am)
    Reminder to check license plates that they have not been changed.   Also put a fraud alert with the credit bureaus just in case.    

  • Swede. January 15, 2018 (12:23 pm)
    Title!? In the car!? Hope that was a typo…

  • Lumpy January 15, 2018 (12:25 pm)
    There was also a running stroller with a jacket on it abandoned in the street at Belvedere and Lander.  I assumed it was take overnight and later left in the street.  May be related to the car being cleaned out.

  • SaraB January 15, 2018 (1:47 pm)
    This morning, I found my car was rifled through and a few small items were taken, cell phone charger, etc.  I unintentionally left it unlocked, and judging by the smell, a homeless person spent the night in my car.  It was parked on California, a few blocks south of Thriftway.  The only thing I really will miss is my half-completed pussy hat for next Sunday’s Women’s March II.  If someone finds a half-knitted pink hat, I’d love to get it back!

