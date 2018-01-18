WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car break-in; 2 purse-snatching suspects charged

In West Seattle Crime Watch today – first, a reader report:

CAR PROWL: Dennis reports a car break-in overnight on the northeast corner of 8th SW/SW Cloverdale [map]: “Nothing of value in the car.”

Next, a followup:

(Photo tweeted Saturday night by @culinaryfaerie)

JUNCTION PURSE-SNATCHING FOLLOWUP: After reporting this in bits and pieces, we finally have the police report with full details of the circumstances in last Saturday night’s Junction “purse-snatching” incident. It says the victim was sitting in the Junction Starbucks with her laptop and purse on the table in front of her just before 6 pm when three people ran in, grabbed her purse off the table, and ran out with it. The first 911 call said two people including the victim chased after the purse-grabbers. As we reported, police found and arrested three suspects.

The two adult suspects are now charged so we’re identifying them: The police report says 19-year-old Alonso Roman was found about three blocks away, in the alley east of the 4500 block of 41st SW, with the victim’s purse. Police also found a felony arrest warrant for him in a residential-burglary case. In this case, he’s charged with two misdemeanors, theft and receiving stolen property. The other adult suspect, 19-year-old Delino Olebar, was found about a block further east, near Jiffy Lube, and police found three misdemeanor warrants out for him. They say he gave them a false name at first; he is charged with theft and false reporting, both misdemeanors. The juvenile suspect was found on the other side of Alaska, near Bank of America. Roman and Olebar were booked into the King County Jail, and the jail register says they’re still there now; the juvenile suspect was released to his parents. The victim told police the only thing missing from her purse when she got it back was a pair of earbuds.