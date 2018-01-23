WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Burglars, car prowler, and suspected skimming

Four reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch today:

BUILDING BURGLARY: From DS:

Wanted to make my neighbors aware that we’ve had further issues at our walk-up apartment building at 2420 54th PL SW. This morning I found that one of two basement storage rooms had been broken into and most of the latches to appx. a dozen individual storage units have been cut or pried open. I’m guessing the break in occurred last night or early this morning. On January 1 of this year, my wife posted to the WSB that someone had cut a heavy cable bike lock and stolen her nice 29’er bike from three feet outside of our front door. Our apartment complex is owned by Cornell & Associates; I’ve attempted to let our building manager and the company HQ know but haven’t heard back from either. It’s obvious that we have a security issue—I just wanted to let our neighbors know that they need to be careful.

ALSO ON ALKI: From Kelsey in the 3000 block of 61st SW:

On Sunday morning at 3 am a man attempted to break into my home while I was home. I want to make sure that my neighbors are aware of the situation and on the look out for suspicious activity. The police came to my home right away and searched the area for the man that had opened both my front and back gate and attempted to enter the house while I was home. He ran when I came upstairs with my dog, but I was able to get a good description of him as he was across the street under a street lamp once I got to the window. He had stolen a package from my neighbor on the street behind me, and left the empty box on my property. The police followed up with me last night in person to let me know that another officer was called out to Beach Drive early Monday morning because of a report of a man throwing bottles and rocks into the water. He fit the exact description that I had given, and was given a warning. He has had multiple run ins with these sorts of issues according to the officer. The officer let me know that they may try and connect him with my incident, and to make sure to let my neighborhood know what is going on. He is a man in his late 20s, early 30s, transient, white with dark hair and wears a dark firefighter jacket with a reflective stripe across the shoulders.

CAR PROWLER IN ADMIRAL: Just after 11 pm last night, Conrad reported a car prowler to the police, in the 45th SW/SW Stevens area – a “male in a dark black or green SUV with no tail lights and one brake light … driving around trying car doors with his window down. I saw him open one door to a neighbor’s car. Be alert and lock your car doors!”

POSSIBLY SCAMMED BY A SKIMMER: From Maggie, who has filed a police report:

I found my debit card number and pin to be stolen. I think it happened at the Shell gas station on the corner of Alaska and Fauntleroy on Thursday night. Someone tried to use it in Florida today and luckily fraud prevention picked it up. Tried to call the gas station to tell them but the number is disconnected. Wanted to warn other people so it doesn’t happen to them. Found out by having a $2.50 charge for “Atm inquiry out of network” charge on both my checking and savings account. No other place I shopped could have had this.

This crime has been on the rise nationwide, according to this online story that also includes tips on how to try to detect skimmers, though experts warn there’s no foolproof way.