WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Arrests after suspected truck-theft attempt; 1 bike stolen, 1 bike found; more…

Four reports in Crime Watch:

SUSPECTED CAR-THEFT ATTEMPT THWARTED: SPD Blotter featured a post today about a West Seattle case from the weekend:

Officers arrested two people Saturday morning after a man saw someone trying to steal his truck from his West Seattle home. A witness in the 7500 block of 12th Avenue SW called 911 early Saturday morning to report that a man was inside of the caller’s vehicle. The caller went on to say it appeared the suspect was attempting to steal the truck. Officer Marc Sagmoen quickly arrived and found the suspect just 75 feet from the victim’s vehicle. Officer Sagmoen stopped the 28-year-old suspect and found he was carrying a pistol in his back pocket, 2.5 grams of heroin, and shaved keys used for stealing vehicles. Additional officers contacted a second man who was waiting for the suspect to return in a nearby car. Officers took the 29-year-old into custody for various misdemeanor warrants.

STOLEN BICYCLE: The photo and report are from Annalisa:

My husband’s bike was stolen Thursday (1/25) when our shed was broken into at our house in Highland Park. Can you please post the picture in case anyone on the blog has seen it? We reported the break-in to the police, and they suspect that the bike was used as a getaway and will probably be dumped. A number of power tools were also taken, but those are probably gone for good. The bike has sentimental value, and we would love to get it back.

FOUND BICYCLE: This photo was sent anonymously:

The bicycle was described only as having been found in Westwood and reported to police – so if it’s yours, contact them and see if you can make a match with the report you filed when it was stolen.

CAR WINDOW BROKEN: From Jeremy: