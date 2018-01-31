WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another grab-and-run theft, and 3 more reader reports

Another grab-and-run theft tops West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports tonight:

PURSE STOLEN AT SALON: From Sue:

Tonight at approximately 6:30 pm, a male ran into this salon @ 35th Avenue [6500 block] and stole my purse. He ran out and got away in a black car. I am hoping to … have neighbors be on the lookout for a brown over-the=shoulder purse. I am sure they tossed it somewhere in West Seattle. It had everything card, gift card, credit card, library card, ID I have. I know the $$ is gone and they have tried to use my cards. I am hoping the rest was nothing to them and some good Samaritan finds some of my stuff.

Police incident # is 2018-038121.

BURGLARY: A resident in the 4500 block of Delridge Way SW called us this afternoon because her dog was missing after a break-in. We quickly published a notice on the Lost/Found Pets page, and her dog was found relatively quickly, but we thought you’d want to know about the break-in too. No details.

PROWLER: This one’s short on details too but FYI for Junction-area residents, Stephanie sent the brief clip from her boyfriend’s security system:

She says the prowler was recorded around 9:30 pm last night.

PACKAGE TAKEN: From Luke in Shorewood, who says this happened at 3:22 pm Tuesday:

Luke is in the 2600 block of SW 112th, so this is a King County Sheriff’s Office case. He adds, “He actually drove by 5 minutes before the theft while he was casing the neighborhood. Luckily FedEx is smart enough to leave packages out of sight in the carport, so the thief didn’t see those packages. USPS not so smart.”