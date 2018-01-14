WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 3 arrested after purse-snatching

We’ve finally obtained a bit of information about an incident last night in The Junction. We knew from scanner traffic that three suspects had been arrested after a search in the 40th/41st/Alaska vicinity around 6:30-7 pm, but didn’t hear what preceded the search/arrests and were unable to find officers afterward to ask; the online information system (including Tweets by Beat) is down, too. So we went back to the precinct today in hopes of tracking down a few details. While the full report isn’t available, we’re told it was a purse-snatching. No injuries. The three suspects who were arrested – two adults, one juvenile – are described as having had run-ins with police before. We hope to get the full report after the holiday weekend.