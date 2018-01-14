West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 3 arrested after purse-snatching

January 14, 2018 1:01 pm
We’ve finally obtained a bit of information about an incident last night in The Junction. We knew from scanner traffic that three suspects had been arrested after a search in the 40th/41st/Alaska vicinity around 6:30-7 pm, but didn’t hear what preceded the search/arrests and were unable to find officers afterward to ask; the online information system (including Tweets by Beat) is down, too. So we went back to the precinct today in hopes of tracking down a few details. While the full report isn’t available, we’re told it was a purse-snatching. No injuries. The three suspects who were arrested – two adults, one juvenile – are described as having had run-ins with police before. We hope to get the full report after the holiday weekend.

10 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 3 arrested after purse-snatching"

  • Seattlite January 14, 2018 (1:09 pm)
    I hope the victim is okay.  I recommend not carrying a purse.  Instead, a small flat wallet like holder (4 1/2′ x 6 1/2″) with a long strap that goes across the body and can be worn inside or outside of coats is better than carrying a purse that can be snatched at a drop of a pin. I feel much safer on today’s mean streets without a visible purse.

    • WSB January 14, 2018 (1:15 pm)
      I don’t know anything about the circumstances (perhaps we’ll hear from the victim or a witness) – it appears to have been classified as theft rather than robbery, at least for starters, but we just wanted to be able to get something on the record since we’ve received multiple inquiries. We also *think* we’ve spotted the adult suspects on the jail register but won’t be able to confirm that until Tuesday either; will be watching their status in the meantime. – TR

  • sc January 14, 2018 (1:37 pm)
    I haven’t worn a purse since the 2001 Nisqually Quake.  My purse, with my car keys and wallet, was in my desk at Boeing in Renton.  We all left the building from the exit we were nearest.  No one was allowed back in but a kind manager went in and retrieved purses.

    I even began to always have my car keys on my person.  And to tell new hires to do the same as buildings are large and meetings can be held far away from your coat!

  • T January 14, 2018 (4:56 pm)
    Wasn’t there a purse snatching in the same area a few months ago?

  • M January 14, 2018 (5:02 pm)
    Same people that snatched that girls phone in the Junction a few weeks back? 

    • WSB January 14, 2018 (6:20 pm)
      As far as I can tell from the jail register, no. One unofficial indication also is that the MO was different, which would explain the categorization of theft vs. robbery, but again, we won’t be able to verify anything further until Tuesday.

    • supernova72 January 14, 2018 (6:33 pm)
      Was thinking the exact same thing as
      “M”.  I was jumped on Nov 25 in the AK Junction.  see comment below…

  • supernova72 January 14, 2018 (6:30 pm)
    I commented on the phone snatching in the Junction a few weeks back (under a different handle due to still internalizing what had happened).  A WSB reader actually took a photo of three suspects (14-17 yrs) running away from the scene of that event.

    It was a wakeup call for me since I was jumped and knocked out on CA Ave and Oregon on Nov 25th evening (kitty corner from Shadowland).  I survived but ended up in Harborview due to head trauma.  It could have been worse.  All I lost is a Patagonia jacket.  Six stitches and scrapes and bruises.

    Once I was knocked down my memory is vague to say the least.  I recall trying to fight them off but ultimately they kicked me in the head (my theory) and then the bus came around the corner.  I was waiting for the bus north by the chase bank on Oregon.  Maybe I’ll get my coat back. Ha  I’m clearly more aware of my surroundings now.  I did file a police report as well.

    • T January 14, 2018 (7:05 pm)
      I remember when that happened to you. Very sad and sorry that it happened. A couple was robbed on California Ave a few blocks north of where you were attacked. Can’t remember when exactly but it was on the wsb. Be aware folks.

  • BN January 14, 2018 (7:40 pm)
    off the subject but related to crime in West Seattle…I recently moved back to West Seattle and live in the Junction as well. Three months ago on a warm night I had my small window cracked open and someone tried to crawl through the window at 2:11 am while I was asleep. Not to say that was a really scary moment… Last Thursday, someone broke into my car while it was parked on 44th and Glenn. It was probably between the hours of 10-4am. If anyone was in the neighborhood and saw a guy going through a black Toyota please reach out. My next step is to place cameras in my apt and car so that next time (hopefully there isn’t a next time) they will be recorded. I have filed police reports just to make sure that the crime rate in this neighborhood is being recorded and for my own safety. The policemen said that they will be going through the neighborhood more often. So far they have been more visible than what I am normally used to so thats good news. 

