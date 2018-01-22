WEST SEATTLE BUSINESSES: Tap Station announces it’s closing

Another impending business closure to report today. Tap Station proprietor Jeremy Martin just sent us this open letter to the community, with the announcement:

To our Neighbors and Friends;

There is no easy way to say this, but the time has come to say goodbye. We’ve spent 4 years at the corner of Kenyon and 35th getting to know many of you and your wonderful families. Each of you has influenced us to try and turn Tap Station into the family-friendly, community gathering place you deserve … but it’s time for a change. All of us will take great memories with us as we move on to new adventures and opportunities. Thank you so much for attending our events and for sharing your wonderful community with us.

Please stop in and say “Hi” one last time, as we will be closing the doors at the end of the day on Sunday, January 28th. While you’re here, feel free to stock up on all of your favorite beers, wines, and ciders, and don’t miss our very last Trivia night on Friday, January 26th at 7 pm.

THANK YOU again for all you have done for us; we will miss you all.

Goodbye for now,

Your friends at Tap Station