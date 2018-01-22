West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE BUSINESSES: Tap Station announces it’s closing

January 22, 2018 12:58 pm
Another impending business closure to report today. Tap Station proprietor Jeremy Martin just sent us this open letter to the community, with the announcement:

To our Neighbors and Friends;

There is no easy way to say this, but the time has come to say goodbye. We’ve spent 4 years at the corner of Kenyon and 35th getting to know many of you and your wonderful families. Each of you has influenced us to try and turn Tap Station into the family-friendly, community gathering place you deserve … but it’s time for a change. All of us will take great memories with us as we move on to new adventures and opportunities. Thank you so much for attending our events and for sharing your wonderful community with us.

Please stop in and say “Hi” one last time, as we will be closing the doors at the end of the day on Sunday, January 28th. While you’re here, feel free to stock up on all of your favorite beers, wines, and ciders, and don’t miss our very last Trivia night on Friday, January 26th at 7 pm.

THANK YOU again for all you have done for us; we will miss you all.

Goodbye for now,

Your friends at Tap Station

It was summer 2013 when we reported that Tap Station was moving into the ex-flower shop on the southeast corner of 35th/Kenyon. It started as a beverage store and added restaurant operations a little more than a year ago.

  • H January 22, 2018 (1:08 pm)
    Awww :( 

    I appreciate all the tasty food served to me over this year.

  • gxnx January 22, 2018 (1:11 pm)
    Who in the right mind going to open a business in this anti-business City of Seattle!!

    • Mr. J January 22, 2018 (4:20 pm)
      Do you own a business in the city? I do and there isn’t anything anti-biz about Seattle. Would love to understand your perspective.

      • Wsbizowner January 22, 2018 (7:33 pm)
        I agree, very content Seattle business owner here! 

      • Haze January 22, 2018 (9:31 pm)
        OK, if you are that content, name your businesses, so we can evaluate how well you are doing in this environment.

    • GW January 22, 2018 (8:48 pm)
      Seattle is not very business friendly but it very much varies by industry.  The city goverment has made it more expense and risky to operate several forms of business in this city.  Other segments are severely impacted by the cities stance towards where homeless can camp and are surrounded by the failures of the city to effectively deal with it.  

      As a business owner, if it wasn’t for the amazing community of WS that I serve I wouldn’t put up with the headache that the city has laid at my feet.  

  • newnative January 22, 2018 (1:56 pm)
    That’s too bad. I’m sorry I didn’t make it over more. 

  • MamaC January 22, 2018 (2:04 pm)
    Oh no!! We will miss you! Never got to get over there as much as we would have liked but this is sad! 

  • sam-c January 22, 2018 (2:48 pm)
    That is a bummer. 

    their food was really tasty and they had a great beer selection.

    we liked it as a fast food alternative when we needed to cram in a quick dinner between after-school care and swim lessons. We will miss Tap Station! Good luck on your future endeavors.

  • kidding man January 22, 2018 (3:55 pm)
    We need a pizza place!  

    • Robert January 22, 2018 (6:02 pm)
      Do you even West Seattle, bro?

    • Swede. January 22, 2018 (7:30 pm)
      The sarcasm force is strong with you! 

  • SeviewChris January 22, 2018 (5:12 pm)
    That was always a great place to grab a drink and socialize with the other parents while our older kids were next door in KinderMusik.  Jeremy was always great with the kiddos too (photo evidence).  So sad to see this place go   .

  • 22blades January 22, 2018 (5:31 pm)
    Developers and construction companies will be fine. They’ve cashed their checks and moved on. First, it was the long time tenants that could no longer pencil it out. Next will be the landlords that bought on a pipedream of cash flow from these properties they maniacally jumped into. This is not just a West Seattle thing. You can see this on Capitol Hill, South Lake Union & lower Queen Anne. Look around & see all the “For Lease” signs waiting for the big pocket tenants.  I think we will see that the retail storefronts were just a vehicle for the residential units for these “multi-use” structures. The big pocket tenants; the very tenants that kill sustainable local merchants. CP Coffee, West Seattle Cycles, Tap Station… This, folks, is a very broken model that, if you’ve been here long enough, is something we’ve seen before. Get real. You can’t sell enough widgets at $35 to $45 per square feet in a place that was $18 per square feet yesterday.

    • Swede. January 22, 2018 (7:33 pm)
      Agreed. 

      There rent is however starting to go down, or at least slowed down going up from resent reports. So maybe in the future we’ll get some new, good and affordable places again. 

      • GW January 22, 2018 (8:54 pm)
        Commercial rents have not dropped yet but apartment rents are dropping or slowing in their increases.  My commercial rent increased $669 per month starting this month because of property tax increases on the building that I have to pay part of in my NNN portion of my lease.  

    • Wsbizowner January 22, 2018 (7:35 pm)
      Disagree. 

    • CAM January 22, 2018 (11:03 pm)
      Ugh. Those darn renters. Especially the ones moving to Seattle from anywhere else. Killing businesses by moving to the area and spending their money there. Anyone have some spare pitchforks?

  • kidding man January 22, 2018 (7:39 pm)
    Just let em know you only support local business.   Simple to do.  Spend Wisely.   Stop renting overpriced places and don’t work for amazon…

