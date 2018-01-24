West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE BIZNOTES: Fresh Vitamins; Just Poké

January 24, 2018 12:31 pm
|      6 COMMENTS
Two biznotes this afternoon:

FRESH VITAMINS: After noticing the “store closing”/liquidation sale signs at the Westwood Village store last night, we called today for details. We’re told the chain is closing its Washington and California stores but the exact date depends on how quickly the inventory is sold – could be open for a few more weeks.

JUST POKE: After a commenter pointed out recently that this poké restaurant mini-chain had announced it’s coming to West Seattle this year, we asked for more details. Finally heard back from co-founder Norman, who explains that it’s taking a little longer than they had hoped because the first (unspecified) location fell through – but they’re on the brink of signing for another (unspecified) location, one that he said already is set up for food/beverages, so once they have a lease, the turnaround won’t be too long.

6 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE BIZNOTES: Fresh Vitamins; Just Poké"

  • MrsT January 24, 2018 (1:27 pm)
    Reply

    PLEASE PLEASE bring poke to the neighborhood! I sometimes need poke before 5 when Mao’no and Mashiko open!

  • Blbl January 24, 2018 (2:15 pm)
    Reply

    Yay! I love Just Poke!   Fresh, quality ingredients, great service.  Can’t wait!   

  • Justducky January 24, 2018 (2:21 pm)
    Reply

    Yay for a poke place! Maybe they will go into the old kokoras place since the ‘Teri Fresh Grand Opening’ banner is gone.

    Now if a good Korean place with bibimbap would move in, I’d be in heaven… 

  • astro January 24, 2018 (4:03 pm)
    Reply

    Omg! Yes…just don’t put it on pizza. We have enough pizza in W. Sea. :)

  • waikikigirl January 24, 2018 (4:41 pm)
    Reply

    Yes, Yes please bring some good Poke’ to WS and no offense to Met Mkt but your Poke’ is not Poke and neither is Safeway’s… UGH.

    If any of you are in Waikiki you must go to Fresh Catch their Poke’ is melt in your mouth amazing!

    3109 Waialae Ave.

    Kaimuki, Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii 96816

  • Blbl January 24, 2018 (7:59 pm)
    Reply

    Oooh, thanks, Waikiki girl!  We are going in a few weeks, and I’m totally looking forward to good Poke and good Ramen. 

Leave a reply

