WEST SEATTLE BIZNOTES: Fresh Vitamins; Just Poké

Two biznotes this afternoon:

FRESH VITAMINS: After noticing the “store closing”/liquidation sale signs at the Westwood Village store last night, we called today for details. We’re told the chain is closing its Washington and California stores but the exact date depends on how quickly the inventory is sold – could be open for a few more weeks.

JUST POKE: After a commenter pointed out recently that this poké restaurant mini-chain had announced it’s coming to West Seattle this year, we asked for more details. Finally heard back from co-founder Norman, who explains that it’s taking a little longer than they had hoped because the first (unspecified) location fell through – but they’re on the brink of signing for another (unspecified) location, one that he said already is set up for food/beverages, so once they have a lease, the turnaround won’t be too long.