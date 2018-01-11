West Seattle Art Walk, RapidRide H Line, and more for your Thursday

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, tonight’s spotlight event is the January edition of the West Seattle Art Walk, “5 pm until late.” Here’s the map/venue list for winter quarter:

It’s not just art – it’s also food/beverage venues with specials, as you’ll see on the list. Artists are spotlighted here. Among them: Greta Musland is at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), where tasting fees are waived for Art Walk-ers. And Lezlie Jane, well-known for many public works of art around West Seattle, has a reception at West Seattle Windermere (4526 California SW) for new paintings.

Also ahead for today/tonight:

(The view from Alki on a similarly murky morning, photographed by Jim Borrow)

TODDLER STORY TIME: It’s rainy, but you don’t have to stay home with your toddler(s). 11:30-noon, it’s story time at High Point Library. Free and fun. (35th SW/SW Raymond)

RAPIDRIDE H LINE DROP-IN MEETING: Second of three meetings in this round of feedback about the future conversion of Metro Route 120 into the RapidRide H Line – the change isn’t until 2020 but big decisions about stops (and more) will be made soon, so if you’ll be using it, your input is crucial. 5-8 pm at Mount View Elementary in White Center. For a sneak peek of sorts, see our coverage of last night’s Burien event. (10811 12th SW)

OPEN MICROPHONE: Musicians and singers of all genres are welcome to the open-mic event at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

PUNK ROCK AEROBICS: New class Thursday nights at Highland Park Improvement Club, 7 pm. “Suitable for all bodies.” (1116 SW Holden)

STUDENT-DIRECTED THEATER: Second of 3 nights for “Killjoy,” directed by student Kimberly Le, at West Seattle High School, 7:30 pm. $10/door. (3000 California SW)

KO ELECTRIC: “Original electric jazz” at Parliament Tavern, 8-11 pm. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

SEE OUR COMPLETE CALENDAR for more!