UPDATE: Water trouble in east West Seattle Junction area, some businesses closed

January 24, 2018 6:22 am
6:22 AM: We have reports of low water pressure in the area of 40th SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska. One reader says they’ve called Seattle Public Utilities and were told there’s a water break. On our way to check.

(Photo posted in comments by Mark)

6:39 AM: No crew on site right now but the water is flowing on the east side of the street, southward toward SW Alaska from the vicinity of a hydrant at midblock. No traffic effects.

(WSB photos from here down)

7:53 AM: Neighbors report in comments that a crew is there now.

10:13 AM: As commenters reported, LA Fitness (sign above) is indeed closed – we just went by to verify. They hope to reopen by mid-afternoon. And 40th is closed between Oregon and Alaska because of the work.

11:16 AM: We also just got a text that Sound and Fog – which is across SW Alaska on 40th – is also closed because of the water break. If you know of any other businesses affected, please let us know – we’re making phone calls in the meantime, but unlike a power outage, there’s no information on the exact area affected, so we’re just making guesses for starters. (added) We just checked with West Seattle Bowl, for example, right next door to Spruce (the building that houses LA Fitness) – the bowling alley and its restaurant DO have water.

11:36 AM: Across the Fauntleroy/Alaska intersection, The Whittaker (WSB sponsor) tells us they’re without water, but we need to check individually on how/whether that’s affecting the businesses in their building. (added) We called CityMD, which says they’re closed to walk-in patients until the water’s back on, but you can call to make appointments.

12:07 PM: SPU’s Andy Ryan tells us the water “should be back on for customers by 1 pm. Crews will do some flushing to minimize the dirty water caused by the shutdown, and will remain at the jobsite this afternoon, completing the repairs on the hydrant.”

19 Replies to "UPDATE: Water trouble in east West Seattle Junction area, some businesses closed"

  • Mark January 24, 2018 (6:40 am)
    Turned on our water and has suction not pressure at 6:30am.

  • Dawn January 24, 2018 (6:41 am)
    I’m in the middle of that block and zero water flow at the moment. 

  • Jenn January 24, 2018 (7:14 am)
    On Fauntleroy near Edmunds and we have no water

  • Anthony January 24, 2018 (7:15 am)
     Water bubbling from base of fire hydrant on east side of 40th about mid-block.  Reported at 6:30 am.  Had already been reported.  Crew was dispatched.  No water crew as of 7:15am.

  • Mark January 24, 2018 (7:30 am)
    Water main leak is from the base of a fire hydrant on the East side of 40th Ave SW, between Alaska & Oregon Streets.

  • Peter January 24, 2018 (7:44 am)
    A crew has arrived and is checking out the situation

  • Peter January 24, 2018 (7:49 am)
  • Cyd January 24, 2018 (7:54 am)
    Has anyone heard how long it will take to repair? Spruce apts. maintenance said soon. But that was an hour ago.

  • J. Lardizabal January 24, 2018 (7:58 am)
    LA Fitness is closed as they have no running water. 

  • Jason January 24, 2018 (7:58 am)
    LA fitness just shut down

  • 40th Ave resident January 24, 2018 (8:17 am)
    Once the water comes back, how long until you can drink the water?

  • Kera January 24, 2018 (9:01 am)
    Hope LA Fitness opens soon after water repair is done!!  I would like to stick with my workout commitments!! ☺️

    • Jason January 24, 2018 (10:12 am)
      They kicked me out 50 minutes into my workout. Will be back tonight instead. Guessing it will be packed. 

      • Kera January 24, 2018 (11:55 am)
        Oh that sucks!   I’m not surprised about tonight. 

  • 40th Ave resident January 24, 2018 (9:51 am)
    At 9 AM, my husband spoke to the workers, and they estimated 5 hours. Waiting on other utilities to come and mark their lines.

    • WSB January 24, 2018 (10:09 am)
      We are down here checking on things – 40th is closed on this block. And LA Fitness is indeed closed. Updating above.

  • LA Fitness member January 24, 2018 (10:33 am)
    Maybe LA fitness can take advantage of the shut down to repair their roof leak that has been discoloring ceiling tiles and dripping water on the free weight equipment for months now. Being a “signature” level gym this type of thing should be addressed immediately. I truly think they are taking advantage of location to charge our West Seattle residents this “signature” rate, besides towel service there are no added amenities. Employees are friendly but management needs to step up their game. 

  • MJ January 24, 2018 (11:51 am)
    Not sure why LA Fitness closed due to water item?  A simple note to Clients letting them know would have sufficed.

