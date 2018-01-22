West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Water-rescue callout on Alki, apparent false alarm

January 22, 2018 10:53 am
(WSB photo)

10:53 AM: Big Seattle Fire response sent for a possible water-rescue situation off Alki. The dispatch says someone has spotted an overturned kayak “a quarter-mile north of 61st/Alki.” Units also are being sent to the Seacrest/Don Armeni area because if a victim is found, that’s where they would be taken.

11:04 AM: Rescuers are still trying to pinpoint the exact location of the kayak – no word yet of anyone being spotted with it.

11:08 AM: Added photo of Engine 32, at 61st SW/Alki SW, trying to spot the possible kayak. Via scanner, we’ve heard them report that “a local” saw a log floating offshore earlier that might have “fit the description.” Fireboat crews say the log looks orange, and the possible overturned kayak was reported to be that color.

11:19 AM: After searching from sea and shore, SFD hasn’t found anything or anyone beyond the aforementioned debris, and is demobilizing.

  • Amy January 22, 2018 (11:04 am)
      Just heard a ton of sirens go by our house (we overlook W. Marginal Wy) in the last 15 minutes.  Probably responding to the water rescue.  Fingers crossed that the rescue was a success, and the people are fine.

    • WSB January 22, 2018 (11:20 am)
      It’s just been officially declared a false alarm – an orange-looking log floating offshore was probably what someone mistook for an overturned kayak. Busy morning for SFD in this area so far … plus the fireboats and rescue units that had to come from elsewhere in the city – TR

