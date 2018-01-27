West Seattle, Washington

28 Sunday

43℉

Water-break repair work on 35th SW north of Fauntleroy

January 27, 2018 6:03 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news

Thanks for the tip about a water break on 35th SW north of Fauntleroy. Just went to check; the crew is working on the NB side of the road, directing traffic 1 lane at a time, and expects to be there a few hours.

Share This

1 Reply to "Water-break repair work on 35th SW north of Fauntleroy"

  • Leelee January 27, 2018 (10:31 pm)
    Reply

    Saw this coming down 35th, wondered why the pavement looked wet. Thanks for the info, WSB!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann