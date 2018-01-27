Water-break repair work on 35th SW north of Fauntleroy

Thanks for the tip about a water break on 35th SW north of Fauntleroy. Just went to check; the crew is working on the NB side of the road, directing traffic 1 lane at a time, and expects to be there a few hours.
West Seattle, Washington
28 Sunday
Thanks for the tip about a water break on 35th SW north of Fauntleroy. Just went to check; the crew is working on the NB side of the road, directing traffic 1 lane at a time, and expects to be there a few hours.
Saw this coming down 35th, wondered why the pavement looked wet. Thanks for the info, WSB!
| 1 COMMENT