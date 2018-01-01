West Seattle, Washington

02 Tuesday

37℉

VIDEO: See the sea of people who swarmed Alki Beach for New Year’s Day 2018 Polar Bear Plunge

January 1, 2018 12:31 pm
|      7 COMMENTS
 |   Holidays | West Seattle beaches | West Seattle news

(WSB video/photos unless otherwise credited)

The air was 38 degrees, the water was 46 degrees, and the politics were intermittent at this year’s Alki Beach Polar Bear Plunge.


We mention politics because in case you missed the original announcement, which almost made it onto the WSB Most-Commented-On Stories of 2017 list, longtime organizer Mark Ufkes included a statement that he planned to wear pink into the water in support of, among other things, electing women.

In the ensuing triple-digit comment thread, Mark also made the point that the swim was of course open to all, as always, whatever your politics. But at this morning’s swim, no speeches – just the traditional countdown, followed by a quick en-masse, shrieking run into the water and, for most, a quick run out. Swimmers wore a variety of outfits, from pink, to red-white-and-blue, to sports-fan gear, and more – here’s a sample:

Side note – Organizer Mark also brought corkscrews, free to anybody who wanted one – he explained that he had bid on a batch of unclaimed corkscrews confiscated by the TSA – he thought he was getting 100 but instead received 1,000. (He also bid on Swiss Army-type knives that he obtained and gave to Boy Scouts – he’s a longtime Scoutmaster and parent of Eagle Scouts.) Here’s his pre-swim photo of the corkscrews:

Other sightings at the Polar Bear Swim – offshore spectators:

And just as we got ready to publish this report – two photos from Bob Spears (the second, showing someone who really did plunge rather than run):

(Added) From Bailey – The spirit of Christmas (and more) lingered into New Year’s for this trio:

Any favorite photos/video to share? editor@westseattleblog.com – thanks!

P.S. Past years’ WSB coverage:
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2008

Share This

7 Replies to "VIDEO: See the sea of people who swarmed Alki Beach for New Year's Day 2018 Polar Bear Plunge"

  • Mark Ufkes January 1, 2018 (1:15 pm)
    Reply

    Thanks everyone for participating.   And a big thanks to Tracy and Patrick at the West Seattle Blog for your great coverage.  The biggest Polar Bear Plunge crowd ever, stretched out way further down Alki Beach than ever before.  And over 400 of you have a new cork screw in 2018! The crowd was so far down the beach, that I will need a bigger megaphone next year.  Happy New Year everyone, and remember, every one of you won the lottery that really matters.  Count your blessings folks. 

    Happy New Year!

    Mark Ufkes   

  • coffeedude January 1, 2018 (1:34 pm)
    Reply

    Hey, are we going back a year??  

    • WSB January 1, 2018 (1:36 pm)
      Reply

      Thanks – I swear I had it right in previous iterations but I rewrote the headline four or five times before publishing. Fixed now. I also will be adding the 2017 coverage to the list at bottom. – TR

  • HappyOnAlki January 1, 2018 (2:00 pm)
    Reply

    Yay West Seattle! May this be a harbinger of what 2018 will bring, and a good example for the city/country/world — we CAN all get along! And even have fun in the process!

  • just wondering January 1, 2018 (4:02 pm)
    Reply

    “You’re a better man (or woman) than I am, Gunga Din”

  • MJ January 1, 2018 (4:49 pm)
    Reply

    Burr

  • GOP in WS January 1, 2018 (6:59 pm)
    Reply

    Injecting politics into this event was stupid.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann