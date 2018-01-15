West Seattle, Washington

16 Tuesday

52℉

UTILITY-WORK ALERT: 45th SW closure by Madison Middle School

January 15, 2018 6:37 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

For much of the rest of the week, 45th Avenue SW by Madison Middle School – between SW Hinds and SW Spokane – will be closed to all vehicle traffic but school buses. Seattle Public Utilities says it’s a sewer-repair project, and should be complete by the end of the week. They’ve distributed flyers along the street and talked with the school, but just in case you’re a 45th user who is outside that notification scope, this is an FYI. (Thanks to the person who tipped us to this!)

Share This

No Replies to "UTILITY-WORK ALERT: 45th SW closure by Madison Middle School"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann