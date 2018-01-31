UPDATE: Two men shot in South Park

12:40 PM: Big police search under way in an industrial area in the south end of South Park right now after two people were shot in the 9200 block of 10th Avenue S. [map] According to radio communications, a suspect is believed to have fled in what’s described as a dark-colored Toyota Camry. Traffic is being blocked on some roads around the scene. Updates when we get them.

12:47 PM: According to radio communications, both victims are men, one in his 40s, one in his 20s, and both are being rushed to Harborview Medical Center by SFD medic units.