West Seattle, Washington

08 Monday

43℉

TUESDAY: Your city councilmember @ Admiral Neighborhood Association

January 7, 2018 9:35 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Neighborhoods | West Seattle news

Last week, our area’s City Councilmember Lisa Herbold brought updates on many issues to the Southwest District Council (WSB coverage here); your next chance to bring up a question or concer is next Tuesday, wen she’ll be at the Admiral Neighborhood Association. The full ANA agenda is in our calendar listing; they’ll also be launching planning for this year’s Summer Concerts at Hiawatha series (which ANA presents). You’re also welcome to be at the meeting (7 pm Tuesday, The Sanctuary at Admiral, 42nd/Lander) to answer two calls for volunteers: Leading the area’s Emergency Communications Hub, and chairing a new committee to plan Admiral District holiday decorations.

Share This

No Replies to "TUESDAY: Your city councilmember @ Admiral Neighborhood Association"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann