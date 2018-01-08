TRAFFIC/TRANSIT/WEATHER TODAY: Monday watch, and a look ahead

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:57 AM: Good morning! We’ve checked around and there are currently no incidents in/from West Seattle. Looking ahead:

WEATHER ALERT FOR THURSDAY: Early this morning, the National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement warning that “Very windy conditions are possible Thursday. The wind could be strong enough to cause local damage.”

VIADUCT CLOSURE SATURDAY MORNING: 6 am-10 am Saturday (January 13th), as previewed here, the Alaskan Way Viaduct is scheduled to be closed both ways between Seneca and Denny for an inspection primarily involving the Battery Street Tunnel.

7:03 AM: There’s no SFD dispatch so far, but we’ve just heard on the scanner that SPD is checking out a crash in the 6700 block of West Marginal Way SW.