TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Wednesday watch, and previews

January 10, 2018 7:02 am
(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:02 AM: Good morning! Just checked around and no incidents are reported in West Seattle or on the outbound routes.

Looking ahead:

RAPIDRIDE H LINE MEETINGS: 5-8 pm tonight in Burien, it’s the first drop-in meeting related to the conversion of Route 120 to RapidRide H Line. Tomorrow night, White Center; next Wednesday, Delridge. They’re all listed here. Routing/stops are being decided at this early stage so if that’s your bus, get to one if you can.

SATURDAY MORNING REMINDER: 6-10 am Saturday (January 13th), WSDOT will close the Battery Street Tunnel for an inspection. If northbound on 99, you’ll have to exit at Western; if southbound, you’ll have to exit at Denny.

HOLIDAY REMINDER: Next Monday (January 15th) is Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. School will be out; Metro will be on “reduced weekday” service.

2 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Wednesday watch, and previews"

  • Trickycoolj January 10, 2018 (7:22 am)
    Is there going to be trench digging and a lane closure at Holden/HP Way next to the hill again? Been missing in the last two days of commute reports. 

    • WSB January 10, 2018 (7:35 am)
      No SDOT alerts about that and no one has mentioned it. If you see work affecting traffic flow please tell us because most of it doesn’t generate SDOT alerts. Even road closures like yesterday’s Fairmount tree trouble – only word we ever got was reader alerts.

