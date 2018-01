(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:52 AM: Good morning! Just checked around, and there are no incidents so far this morning in West Seattle or on the outbound routes.

7:22 AM If you are headed for NB I-5 – a stalled dump truck is blocking the right center lane by the I-90 exit.

7:49 AM: Cleared!