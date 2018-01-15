TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Transportation info for MLK Day 2018

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:24 AM: Good morning! Here are the transportation changes for today’s Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Day holiday:

METRO – Reduced weekday service

WATER TAXI – No service

SOUND TRANSIT – Regular weekday service for Route 560; light rail, Saturday schedule

CITY STREET PARKING – No charge at city-run pay stations/meters

SCHOOL BUSES – No school, so no buses

Remember that Metro plans to stop most buses for a “moment of remembrance” at 4:04 pm today.

Also: As announced last night, Washington State Ferries’ Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route is down to 2 boats.