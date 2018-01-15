West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Transportation info for MLK Day 2018

January 15, 2018 7:24 am
(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:24 AM: Good morning! Here are the transportation changes for today’s Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Day holiday:

METROReduced weekday service
WATER TAXINo service
SOUND TRANSITRegular weekday service for Route 560; light rail, Saturday schedule
CITY STREET PARKINGNo charge at city-run pay stations/meters
SCHOOL BUSES – No school, so no buses

Remember that Metro plans to stop most buses for a “moment of remembrance” at 4:04 pm today.

Also: As announced last night, Washington State Ferries’ Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route is down to 2 boats.

3 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Transportation info for MLK Day 2018"

  • Trickycoolj January 15, 2018 (7:44 am)
    Flashers and lane closed on Holden just before HP way. 

    • WSB January 15, 2018 (8:10 am)
      That’s probably the private development project again. Thanks.

  • T January 15, 2018 (10:00 am)
    Happy MLK Day! Also thank you WSB for including the Reverend in Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Day holiday!

