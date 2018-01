MID-AFTERNOON: We've continued to update ... and now the water's back, street & businesses reopened. Thanks again to everyone who contributed info and pics, especially in the early going. (Our 24/7 hotline is 206-293-6302, text or voice.)



EARLIER: We've been covering a water break on the east side of The Junction since early morning. Some businesses are affected too - we're continuing to add to our story, and expecting an SPU update soon too. westseattleblog.com/2018/01/water-trouble-reported-in-west-seattle-junction-area/ ... See MoreSee Less

Photo