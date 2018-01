(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:06 AM: No outbound problems from West Seattle so far, but for those headed this way via southbound I-5, a rollover crash involving a box truck has been blocking lanes just north of the exit to the westbound West Seattle Bridge. No injuries, WSP says, but even once it’s towed, there will be residual southbound backups.