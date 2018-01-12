TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Pre-holiday-weekend Friday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:03 AM: Good morning! No incidents reported in/from West Seattle so far.

Reminders:

SATURDAY MORNING BATTERY STREET TUNNEL CLOSURE: The BSTunnel will be closed both ways 6 am-10 am Saturday morning. If you’re heading north, you’ll have to exit 99 at Western; if you’re heading south (from north of downtown), you’ll have to exit at Denny.

MONDAY HOLIDAY: Monday is Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. No school; no Water Taxi; Metro on “reduced weekday” service.

METRO ‘MOMENT OF REMEMBRANCE’ MONDAY: As announced Wednesday, most Metro buses will stop at 4:04 pm Monday for a “moment of remembrance.”