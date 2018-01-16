West Seattle, Washington

16 Tuesday

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Post-holiday Tuesday updates

January 16, 2018 6:53 am
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:53 AM: Good morning. If you’re headed toward northbound I-5, there might be a bit of a backup, after an SFD medical response just north of the West Seattle Bridge exit – but the call just closed a moment ago. That’s the only in-or-outbound-from-West Seattle incident so far.

Other notes:

-The Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth Washington State Ferries run remains on a two-boat schedule.

-Utility work on 45th SW in front of Madison Middle School will close the street to all but school buses for a few days, starting as soon as today.

2 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Post-holiday Tuesday updates"

  • Robert January 16, 2018 (9:13 am)
    A lot of folks illegally riding all the way across the bridge in the bus lane. 

    Must be special doctors, or surgeons, or really important people. 

    • KBear January 16, 2018 (9:38 am)
      Can’t wait for those cameras.

