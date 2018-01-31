TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Post-eclipse, no-school Wednesday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:14 AM: Good morning! Too cloudy to see this morning’s eclipse – we looked. But right now, the brake lights and headlights are shining bright as usual on the roads, which do not have any incidents reported in/from West Seattle right now. Notes:

NO SCHOOL: Today is the “day between semesters” for Seattle Public Schools.

SCHOOL BUS STRIKE TOMORROW: As announced last night, First Student bus drivers (the company that provides yellow-bus service for Seattle Public Schools) will be on strike starting Thursday.

FAUNTLEROY/DIRECTOR STAIRWAY CLOSED: As reported yesterday (with info on other stairway projects ahead this year in West Seattle). And nearby …

FAUNTLEROY/WILDWOOD INTERSECTION CLOSING STARTING MONDAY: As announced two days ago. We are still waiting for reroute details for Metro, which may have them following a meeting today – we’ll publish an update when they’re out.