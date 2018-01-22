TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Monday watch, plus on-the-move headlines

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:02 AM: Good morning and welcome to the brand-new week! Checking around, we find no incidents in/from West Seattle so far this morning.

TRANSPORTATION HEADLINES: Want to have a big role in the next year of planning West Seattle-to-Ballard light rail? Today’s the deadline for applying to be on the “stakeholder group” – info here … Big decisions are even closer for the RapidRide H Line along Delridge – take a look and speak up before everything from stop locations to road changes are finalized … Roadbuilding continues inside the Highway 99 tunnel, which might be open by year’s end – see an update and time-lapse video here.