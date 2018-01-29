West Seattle, Washington

29 Monday

49℉

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Monday watch

January 29, 2018 6:56 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:56 AM: Good morning! The rain’s back. No incidents currently reported in/from West Seattle, but we do have one transit alert so far – the 7:55 am Route 116 from Fauntleroy will not operate, according to Metro.

POSTSCRIPT: Another incident-free day … we report major incidents around the clock so if you hear of/see something and we haven’t reported it yet, let us know (if/when you can do so safely/legally) – 206-293-6302 text or voice, 24/7 – thank you!

Share This

No Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Monday watch"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann