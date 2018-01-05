West Seattle, Washington

05 Friday

45℉

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: First Friday of 2018

January 5, 2018 6:57 am
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:57 AM: Good morning! No incidents in/from West Seattle so far this morning, nor is there anything major in the area with potential ripple effects.

Share This

1 Reply to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: First Friday of 2018"

  • Mark January 5, 2018 (7:45 am)
    Reply

    Pretty sure the 56 route (7:25 am?) didn’t run this morning. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann