West Seattle, Washington

02 Tuesday

35℉

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: 2018’s first post-holiday morning commute

January 2, 2018 7:15 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:15 AM: Good morning! It’s Tuesday, January 2nd, 2018, and back to work, back to school, and/or whatever else is involved in your regular routine. We’ve just checked around and no incidents are reported in/from West Seattle.

1ST AVE. S. ROAD-WORK REMINDER: SDOT says NB 1st Ave. S. could close between Jackson and Yesler as soon as today for months of utility work related to the Center City Connector streetcar project.

Share This

No Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: 2018's first post-holiday morning commute"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann