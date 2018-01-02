TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: 2018’s first post-holiday morning commute

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:15 AM: Good morning! It’s Tuesday, January 2nd, 2018, and back to work, back to school, and/or whatever else is involved in your regular routine. We’ve just checked around and no incidents are reported in/from West Seattle.

1ST AVE. S. ROAD-WORK REMINDER: SDOT says NB 1st Ave. S. could close between Jackson and Yesler as soon as today for months of utility work related to the Center City Connector streetcar project.