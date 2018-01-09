TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound West Seattle Bridge crash @ Delridge offramp, and other updates

4:04 PM: Since it’s getting to be time to go home, we’re mentioning this crash that a few people have let us know about: Westbound West Seattle Bridge, Delridge offramp area, right lane is blocked. Police have just said over the scanner that two vehicles are involved. No SFD dispatch so apparently no injuries of note. If you’re headed this way, be careful.

5:04 PM: No updates but the westbound bridge does not appear to be backed up. Meantime, as mentioned in comments, a RapidRide bus was stalled on south/westbound Avalon just past Luna Park – Maggie says she has since seen it being towed away. We also checked on Fairmount through the ravine, which was closed by downed tree(s) for hours earlier today – now open again.