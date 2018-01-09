West Seattle, Washington

10 Wednesday

TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound West Seattle Bridge crash @ Delridge offramp, and other updates

January 9, 2018 4:04 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

4:04 PM: Since it’s getting to be time to go home, we’re mentioning this crash that a few people have let us know about: Westbound West Seattle Bridge, Delridge offramp area, right lane is blocked. Police have just said over the scanner that two vehicles are involved. No SFD dispatch so apparently no injuries of note. If you’re headed this way, be careful.

5:04 PM: No updates but the westbound bridge does not appear to be backed up. Meantime, as mentioned in comments, a RapidRide bus was stalled on south/westbound Avalon just past Luna Park – Maggie says she has since seen it being towed away. We also checked on Fairmount through the ravine, which was closed by downed tree(s) for hours earlier today – now open again.

4 Replies to "TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound West Seattle Bridge crash @ Delridge offramp, and other updates"

  • T January 9, 2018 (4:17 pm)
    Bus broken down at the stop on Avalon past Luna Park.

    • WSB January 9, 2018 (4:31 pm)
      Just drove past. S/W bound side.

  • Matthew J Clark January 9, 2018 (4:54 pm)
    I stopped to helped the woman (and texted you guys).  She lost control as she rounded the bending, reducing radius off ramp onto Delridge.  She hit both sides of exit and came to rest on the right side.  I think she was lucky.  Air bag deployed but she was OK.  The car?  Not so good.  SPD responded about 15 minutes after calling 911.  And, it was just one vehicle.  

    • WSB January 9, 2018 (5:01 pm)
      Thanks, it was described as two cars on the scanner but no camera in the area so we couldn’t doublecheck. Thanks for the alert, we’re just back in after checking on a few other things too.

