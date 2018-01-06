West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC ALERT: Trouble on eastbound West Seattle Bridge from Fauntleroy

January 6, 2018 11:57 am
11:57 AM: Thanks to the texter who let us know about a crash on the eastbound bridge, not far from the Fauntleroy entrance. While there’s no SFD dispatch or SDOT traffic alert yet, we have just heard via scanner that police are reporting two incidents in that area – a crash and a vehicle “with a broken axle” – so if you’re outbound any time soon, you might want to plan to get onto the bridge east of there.

2:17 PM: While there’s been no official update, the closest cameras – including this one – and the traffic-flow indicators on the city map suggest that this has cleared.

