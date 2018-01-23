TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: Multiple trouble spots

5:55 PM: Thanks for the tips – multiple trouble spots out there right now. A crash on the West Seattle Bridge that looked like it might clear quickly is now blocking two lanes on the westbound high rise, we’re told. There’s also a crash at 17th and Roxbury that is rerouting buses, according to a Metro alert. We’re also told of deep water on the exit from SB 99 to the bridge, as well as on the bridge itself.

6:29 PM: Metro says SW Roxbury bus routing has returned to normal.

7:17 PM: Now SFD and SPD are headed to a crash at Delridge and Trenton.