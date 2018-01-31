TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: Crash on eastbound West Seattle Bridge

3:28 PM: Thanks for the tips – there’s a multiple-vehicle crash on the eastbound high bridge, where traffic from the Admiral (etc.) ramp merges. SFD is arriving on scene.
4:30 PM: SDOT says the scene is clear.
3:28 PM: Thanks for the tips – there’s a multiple-vehicle crash on the eastbound high bridge, where traffic from the Admiral (etc.) ramp merges. SFD is arriving on scene.
4:30 PM: SDOT says the scene is clear.
Can the people using that onramp (Admiral/etc) PLEASE!!! realize that U r MERGING!!! onto the bridge. The people already on the bridge from 35th/Fauntleroy have the right of way. So many times I’ve been in that spot and people assume it’s their lane, no look, no speed up or slow down, and it disrupts the flow of traffic. Not to mention… DANGEROUS!!!
| 1 COMMENT