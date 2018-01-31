West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: Crash on eastbound West Seattle Bridge

January 31, 2018 3:28 pm
3:28 PM: Thanks for the tips – there’s a multiple-vehicle crash on the eastbound high bridge, where traffic from the Admiral (etc.) ramp merges. SFD is arriving on scene.

4:30 PM: SDOT says the scene is clear.

1 Reply to "TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: Crash on eastbound West Seattle Bridge"

  • AHLifer48 January 31, 2018 (4:34 pm)
    Can the people using that onramp (Admiral/etc) PLEASE!!! realize that U r MERGING!!! onto the bridge. The people already on the bridge from 35th/Fauntleroy have the right of way. So many times I’ve been in that spot and people assume it’s their lane, no look, no speed up or slow down, and it disrupts the flow of traffic. Not to mention… DANGEROUS!!! 

