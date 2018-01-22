UPDATE: Car fire on Fauntleroy Way by Lincoln Park

(Photo added – e-mailed by Andrea)

9:21 AM: Thanks for the photos – that car fire is causing trouble on Fauntleroy Way SW at SW Rose, by Lincoln Park. Anne from Ventana Construction (WSB sponsor) tells us it’s blocking northbound traffic. Metro just sent an alert about transit delays in the area, too.

(Texted photo, from Kera)

No injuries reported.

9:42 AM: One more photo added – the SDOT crew called to clean up so the road could be reopened. Police at the scene verify that no one was hurt; the road has reopened.