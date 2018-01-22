West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Car fire on Fauntleroy Way by Lincoln Park

January 22, 2018 9:21 am
(Photo added – e-mailed by Andrea)

9:21 AM: Thanks for the photos – that car fire is causing trouble on Fauntleroy Way SW at SW Rose, by Lincoln Park. Anne from Ventana Construction (WSB sponsor) tells us it’s blocking northbound traffic. Metro just sent an alert about transit delays in the area, too.

(Texted photo, from Kera)

No injuries reported.

9:42 AM: One more photo added – the SDOT crew called to clean up so the road could be reopened. Police at the scene verify that no one was hurt; the road has reopened.

8 Replies to "UPDATE: Car fire on Fauntleroy Way by Lincoln Park"

  • West Seattle since 1979 January 22, 2018 (9:22 am)
    Thanks Tracy.  I knew when I saw the Metro alert that I could come here and find out what happened!

  • JenJam January 22, 2018 (9:23 am)
    The C line I’m on was re-routed, skipped the stop at Super Deli Mart, and probably another.

    • WSB January 22, 2018 (9:31 am)
      Thanks. Sounds like the car will be moved to the side soon – must have been quite the scare for whoever was in it; we just added a photo taken by reader Andrea before SFD got there.

  • Kera January 22, 2018 (9:38 am)
    The second photo was taken by me at Lincoln Park as I was driving north and saw drivers going through the parking lot going north. Just a little detour. I’m praying someone is okay who lost this car.  

    • WSB January 22, 2018 (9:40 am)
      Thank you, Kera! My husband forwarded it from our hotline (he’s out checking at the scene now) and didn’t include a name. There was no medical callout for injuries, but we are double-verifying that with SFD – TR

  • dhg January 22, 2018 (9:51 am)
    metro re-routed bus due to the fire, opting for 35th to avoid fauntleroy, leaving people stranded along Barton and Fauntleroy for more than 1 hr.      No real need for this re-route, no notice given to those standing at the bus stop.

    • WSB January 22, 2018 (9:54 am)
      Well, it hasn’t even been an hour since the initial callout, so maybe something else was going on (SFD was dispatched at 8:54 am). The Metro alert was at 9:20 am, which was one minute before I finished posting this (we don’t always cover car fires, which tend to be fairly short-lived incidents, but as soon as we got word this was impeding traffic on Fauntleroy, that escalated things). – TR

  • dhg January 22, 2018 (9:56 am)
    Bus arrives after 1 hr, picks up people, goes to Fauntleroy, then announces that he’s just a local, dropping people off just north of the park, acting as a shuttle to take people to another bus stop to wait.

