TRAFFIC ALERTS: Admiral/California signal light flashing, again; 35th SW, SW Alaska, Alki SW crashes

January 14, 2018 10:04 am
3 COMMENTS
10:04 AM: Thanks for the tips: For the second morning in a row – after other recent incidences – the Admiral Way/California SW signal light is in flashing-red mode (since at least 8:30). Remember, that makes it an all-way stop. (We’ll be checking with SDOT after the holiday to see why this signal is having so much trouble lately.)

11:11 AM: Just got a call about the 35th SW/SW Monroe crash. SFD was not dispatched, which means no injuries; it should clear soon if it hasn’t already, as one car was being towed as of a few minutes ago.

11:20 AM: Now there’s word of a crash at 38th SW/SW Alaska, blocking – according to scanner traffic – westbound Alaska as well as 38th at the crash scene. SFD has responded to this one (Engine 32, which is based right across the street).

12:34 PM: And now a collision is blocking what is described via scanner as NB Alki SW in the 1300 block. (And the Admiral/California light mentioned above is STILL flashing, per a reader who went through a short time ago.)

3 Replies to "TRAFFIC ALERTS: Admiral/California signal light flashing, again; 35th SW, SW Alaska, Alki SW crashes"

  • T January 14, 2018 (4:51 pm)
    Reply

    Multiple days is unacceptable for such a busy intersection. Also, 35th and Avalon had some multi day trouble a few years ago and so did CA and Fauntleroy. People aren’t very good at following laws when lights are working. I feel it’s worse when it’s a flashing red aka treating it as a 4 way stop. Wonder what’s going on with our traffic signals these past few years? Software “upgrade”?

  • Gina January 14, 2018 (5:34 pm)
    Reply

    Started blinking at 8a.m.

    • WSB January 14, 2018 (5:36 pm)
      Reply

      And we got a call around 3;45 that it was fixed.

