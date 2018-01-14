TRAFFIC ALERTS: Admiral/California signal light flashing, again; 35th SW, SW Alaska, Alki SW crashes

10:04 AM: Thanks for the tips: For the second morning in a row – after other recent incidences – the Admiral Way/California SW signal light is in flashing-red mode (since at least 8:30). Remember, that makes it an all-way stop. (We’ll be checking with SDOT after the holiday to see why this signal is having so much trouble lately.)

11:11 AM: Just got a call about the 35th SW/SW Monroe crash. SFD was not dispatched, which means no injuries; it should clear soon if it hasn’t already, as one car was being towed as of a few minutes ago.

11:20 AM: Now there’s word of a crash at 38th SW/SW Alaska, blocking – according to scanner traffic – westbound Alaska as well as 38th at the crash scene. SFD has responded to this one (Engine 32, which is based right across the street).

12:34 PM: And now a collision is blocking what is described via scanner as NB Alki SW in the 1300 block. (And the Admiral/California light mentioned above is STILL flashing, per a reader who went through a short time ago.)