Today, the march – tomorrow, the action: 2 Sunday events at Youngstown

As a followup to today’s Women’s Marches around the country, tomorrow has been declared a day of action – and that includes two “Act on Seattle Day” events at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center in North Delridge. Whether you’re marching today or not, you’re invited to join The Little Red Hen Project and Delridge Grocery Co-op between 11 am and 2 pm on Sunday. Here’s the announcement:

*Delridge Grocery Co-op is hosting a community potluck and a chance to play the board game, Co-opoly, The Game of Cooperatives. Bring a dish to share for a potluck lunch or just yourself and a desire to learn about the power of co-ops. *Help The Little Red Hen Project build a library for 2018’s Womxn’s Act Day! Bring a garden or homesteading book for the Little Red Hen library, or just yourself and a desire to help your neighbors. Volunteers will build a bookshelf for the garden library with tools lent by West Seattle Tool Library. Dress warmly as the build will happen in the breezeway.

Youngstown is at 4408 Delridge Way SW.