THURSDAY AT DESIGN REVIEW: See the packet for Junction Landing, 4417 42nd SW

Next up at the Southwest Design Review Board: Thursday at 6:30 pm, board members will take their next look at the Junction Landing apartment project, 4417 42nd SW [map], a short distance north of the same West Seattle developers’ Junction Flats. The packet for Thursday’s review, from architects Nicholson Kovalchick, is now available – see it (PDF) on the city website, or embedded below:

Junction Landing proposes 58 apartments, 4 live-work units, with 29 underground parking spaces (accessed from the alley), in a four-story building, replacing three houses built in the 1930s. This is its second and potentially final Design Review; the project received Early Design Guidance approval at its first review last May. There will be a public-comment period during Thursday’s meeting, which is upstairs at the Senior Center/Sisson Building (4217 SW Oregon)