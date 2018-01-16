West Seattle, Washington

17 Wednesday

THURSDAY AT DESIGN REVIEW: See the packet for Junction Landing, 4417 42nd SW

January 16, 2018 1:33 pm
4 COMMENTS
Next up at the Southwest Design Review Board: Thursday at 6:30 pm, board members will take their next look at the Junction Landing apartment project, 4417 42nd SW [map], a short distance north of the same West Seattle developers’ Junction Flats. The packet for Thursday’s review, from architects Nicholson Kovalchick, is now available – see it (PDF) on the city website, or embedded below:

Junction Landing proposes 58 apartments, 4 live-work units, with 29 underground parking spaces (accessed from the alley), in a four-story building, replacing three houses built in the 1930s. This is its second and potentially final Design Review; the project received Early Design Guidance approval at its first review last May. There will be a public-comment period during Thursday’s meeting, which is upstairs at the Senior Center/Sisson Building (4217 SW Oregon)

  • coffeedude January 16, 2018 (4:14 pm)
    Another ugly box.  ick

  • Rick January 16, 2018 (5:55 pm)
    Surrender Dorothy!

  • WestSeattleCoug January 16, 2018 (5:56 pm)
     Parking at Holy Rosary will just get worse and worse…

  • Out for a Walk January 16, 2018 (7:59 pm)
    All these proposed buildings look the same.  :-(   And, with limited on-site parking, too. 

    It’s so sad.  What can be done to stop the uniformity?  The neighborhood needs to retain its special character that is it rapidly loosing.  Why not require street level cafes’, local merchant shops (not national type chain) and similar businesses at the street level which will promote community?  

