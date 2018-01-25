TERMINAL 5: Another permit for potential expansion/redevelopment

(2015 photo of Terminal 5, by Long Bach Nguyen)

Still no new tenant for West Seattle’s Terminal 5, but another permit has been granted for its potential expansion/redevelopment. The Port of Seattle sent word today that it’s received the “shoreline substantial development permit” for the project – you can see the permit document here.

As for what’s happening currently at T-5 – which continues to see some activity, three and a half years after its official closure as a cargo terminal – the port confirms that Foss Maritime continues to lease space. You’ve probably noticed the heavy-lift ship Ocean Jazz there in recent weeks; port spokesperson Peter McGraw tells us it’s been there awaiting its next assignment, and is expected to head back to sea soon. It’s part of the Military Sealift Command, as are other vessels that have berthed there.

January 2018

The City of Seattle issued the shoreline permit for Terminal 5 improvements on Jan. 23. The NWSA continues to work on design and permitting as we explore potential tenants.