West Seattle, Washington

26 Friday

39℉

TERMINAL 5: Another permit for potential expansion/redevelopment

January 25, 2018 7:09 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Port of Seattle | West Seattle news

(2015 photo of Terminal 5, by Long Bach Nguyen)

Still no new tenant for West Seattle’s Terminal 5, but another permit has been granted for its potential expansion/redevelopment. The Port of Seattle sent word today that it’s received the “shoreline substantial development permit” for the project – you can see the permit document here.

As for what’s happening currently at T-5 – which continues to see some activity, three and a half years after its official closure as a cargo terminal – the port confirms that Foss Maritime continues to lease space. You’ve probably noticed the heavy-lift ship Ocean Jazz there in recent weeks; port spokesperson Peter McGraw tells us it’s been there awaiting its next assignment, and is expected to head back to sea soon. It’s part of the Military Sealift Command, as are other vessels that have berthed there.

January 2018
The City of Seattle issued the shoreline permit for Terminal 5 improvements on Jan. 23. The NWSA continues to work on design and permitting as we explore potential tenants.

Share This

4 Replies to "TERMINAL 5: Another permit for potential expansion/redevelopment"

  • Graciano January 25, 2018 (8:39 pm)
    Reply

    Turn it into a Motorsports park..

    • Swede. January 26, 2018 (12:07 am)
      Reply

      That will never happen even though it’s a cool idea. They can barely keep the one in Kent due to people moving in close by complaining about noise…

  • katie January 25, 2018 (9:19 pm)
    Reply

    Make a waterfront park and turn the rest into housing

  • TJ January 25, 2018 (9:41 pm)
    Reply

    Only took 2 comments to get to the “make it a park”, or “housing”, or “a park and ride”. And it got 2 of the 3 out of the way. Thankfully this will be redeveloped to continue the maritime work that has been done there for decades that supports good paying blue collar jobs. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann