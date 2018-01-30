TAX TIME: How to get free help with your return in West Seattle

As January comes to an end, tax-return season is about to start, and once again this year, you can get free help. Here’s the announcement:

Beginning February 1 and continuing through April 17, AARP Foundation is providing free tax assistance and preparation through its Tax-Aide program. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, celebrating its 50th year, is the nation’s largest free tax assistance and preparation service. Since its inception, the program has served more than 50 million taxpayers.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide started in 1968 with just four volunteers working at one site. Today, nearly 35,000 volunteers serve low- to moderate-income taxpayers at 5,000 locations in neighborhood libraries, malls, banks, community centers and senior centers nationwide. There’s no fee, and AARP membership is not required. …

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers are trained and IRS-certified each year to ensure they know about and understand the latest changes to the U.S. Tax Code. In 2017, the program’s volunteers helped 2.5 million people navigate complicated tax codes, ensure proper credits and deductions, and file their federal and state tax returns. Taxpayers who used AARP Foundation Tax-Aide received $1.37 billion in income tax refunds and more than $222 million in Earned Income Tax Credits. They also avoided any tax preparation fees and pitches for high-interest tax credit or refund loans.

Last year, 1,063 AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers helped more than 82,000 people file their federal and state tax returns. The program is offered at approximately 140 sites in Washington including senior centers, libraries, and other convenient locations.

To find an AARP Foundation Tax-Aide site or more information, including which documents to bring to the tax site, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxhelp or call 888-AARPNOW (888-227-7669). AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in conjunction with the IRS.