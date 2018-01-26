‘Shelter in place’ at Chief Sealth International High School, now over

According to a PA announcement our crew just heard at Chief Sealth International High School, “shelter in place” has just ended. This comes as police were called to the campus again today, one day after what was described as a “disturbance” brought them there and led to “shelter in place” throughout Thursday afternoon. We don’t know yet if today’s incident – in which a juvenile was taken into custody – is related to what happened yesterday, an incident for which a letter was sent home to parents last night. While it was not sent directly to WSB, several parents sent it to us late last night and early this morning, and we were working on a followup as we got word of today’s incident. The letter from principal Aida Fraser-Hammer:

Dear Chief Sealth International School families: Teenagers have a complex social life, and sometimes situations that occur in the evening impact the climate of a school community in following days. Today, several students continued a dispute about an incident that happened several days previously. As the dispute escalated, a fight ensued and a larger disturbance was created that required additional Security Office and Seattle Police Department (SPD) support. The school partnered with SPD as we responded together to the dispute. SPD continued their presence through the end of school to ensure that students were safely dismissed. Please know that we take safety for our students very seriously. District procedures were followed and the situation was resolved quickly and safely. We are committed to doing everything we can to keep our students safe. We will continue to work with our students on skills to resolve conflict peacefully. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact me. I will be happy to speak with families and guardians directly.

District spokesperson Kim Schmanke confirmed to WSB that “procedures” yesterday included being in “shelter in place” throughout the afternoon as a “precaution.” While SFD was called to the campus at 11:30 am during yesterday’s incident, they tell us today that no one needed to be transported. We had a request out for the police report on the Thursday incident and also are seeking more information on what happened today, and will add anything more we find out.

P.S. The Chief Sealth PTSA’s annual safety meeting – at which topics include the difference between shelter-in-place and lockdown – is coming up on February 7th.