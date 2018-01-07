Services next Saturday for Dorothy ‘Dotty’ Spadoni Hughes, 1952-2017

Over the holidays, we reported the sudden passing of Dorothy “Dotty” Spadoni Hughes, and now, with services next Saturday, here’s the full remembrance being shared by her family:

Dotty was born in Seattle on January 5, 1952 to Henry and Dorothy (Barbour) Spadoni. She was the seventh of ten children. Preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Jim and Dick (Carol) Spadoni, and her sister Colleen Gannaw. She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years Daniel Allen Hughes, her daughters Amy (Andy) Zottman, Bridgett (Ron) Cabiles, son Joseph Hughes, and “children by choice” Pamela Mead and Jamie Edwards. Also survived by her siblings and in-laws Jeanne (Ray) Dondanville, Kay Spadoni, Don (Judy) Spadoni, Marianne (Dan) Harden, Irene (Doug) Garvey, Betty Spadoni, John Gannaw, Steven Spadoni, Gary Hughes, Kevin (Fae) Hughes and Brian (Helen) Hughes. Dotty has six grandchildren – Malia and Eliana Zottman; Leila and Vanessa Cabiles; Ysun Mead and Rosalina Woods – as well as 19 nieces, 11 nephews, and 31 great-nieces and nephews.

Dotty attended both Holy Rosary Elementary and High School in West Seattle. Although Dan and Dotty attended the same elementary school and lived within blocks of one another, they happened to meet on the shores of Birch Bay in 1966. They fell in love and were married on June 23, 1972. The real and lasting love of Dan and Dotty laid the foundation for their beautiful family. Dotty began her West Seattle banking career in her early 20s. Honest, hardworking and intelligent, she progressed from teller at Westside Federal to Vice President at Washington Federal. Along the way, she developed lasting relationships with her clients who would loyally follow her wherever she went. Dotty was long active in the community as a member of the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club of West Seattle.

Dotty was a devoted wife, a generous mother and treated everyone as if they were family. The essence of her being was to show all she encountered love, compassion and support. Famous for hosting showers, birthdays and holiday parties, Dotty was at her happiest when her home was full of people and chaos. She loved to cook and entertain, burn her candle on both ends, and only allowed herself to relax when she travelled to her favorite place, Lake Chelan. After working all week, Dotty chose to spend her free time doting on her grandchildren and cooking elaborate Sunday dinners for her family.

Dotty passed away unexpectedly on December 26, 2017, after a brief illness, leaving a hole in her family that can never be filled. Although taken too soon, we take comfort in the fact she happily lived life exactly her way.

Services will be held Saturday, January 13, at Holy Rosary Church in West Seattle. A Rosary will be said at 10:00 am; the Funeral Mass will take place at 11:00 am; and a reception will follow immediately in Holy Rosary’s Lanigan Center. A private family internment will be held at Forest Lawn Mausoleum at 3:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Medic One.