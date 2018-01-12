SAVE THE DATE! Sub Pop’s 30th anniversary party set for Alki Beach on August 11th

One BIG beach party is in the works for Alki this summer … seven months away, but that’s not too far off for you to save the date. Legendary Sub Pop Records just shared the news with us so we could share it with you:

To celebrate 30 years of releasing somewhat well-regarded records, CDs, and tapes, Sub Pop Records is hosting an entirely FREE event we’ve taken to calling SPF30. Sub Pop’s 30th Anniversary Party (with entertainment) will be held Saturday, August 11th, 2018, along incredibly scenic Alki Ave. in the Alki Beach neighborhood of West Seattle. …

SPF30 is altogether FREE and will have… Bands! A record fair-type event! A host of local nonprofit organizations! Food! Booze! (The food and beer and wine and soda or whatever, you will have to pay for! These parts are not free!) Good times and opportunities to embarrass yourself and those who’d always hoped for better for you! Plus, bands!

SPF30:

Sub Pop’s 30th Anniversary Party (with entertainment) at Alki Beach

Saturday, August 11th, 2018

Noon – 10 pm

West Seattle

For FREE / For YOU